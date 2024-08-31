Scherzer figures out what has kept him off the mound. He wants to pitch again this year

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer feels confident that he has figured out what was causing a nerve issue that has kept him from pitching for a month. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is now ready to rehab and get back on the mound for the Texas Rangers. Scherzer says a change in mechanics alleviated the irritation of the triceps nerve that was only happening when he was pitching. He came out of a bullpen session Friday without any pain. The 40-year-old right-hander’s last game was July 30. Scherzer says he wants to pitch again this season, and more after that.

