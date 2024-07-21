Scherzer exits after 2 innings with arm fatigue in his 1st Rangers start out of the All-Star break

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer exited after two innings because of arm fatigue in his first start for the Texas Rangers out of the All-Star break. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed four runs as eight of the 14 Baltimore batters he faced reached base Saturday night in the Rangers’ 8-4 loss. It was only his sixth start since offseason back surgery, and it came a week before his 40th birthday. Scherzer says the fatigue was affecting his stuff and location. His velocity was down slightly. He says he knew he needed to come out of the game to avoid risking further injury, but says he had no zings and didn’t strain anything.

