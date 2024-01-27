Scherzer and deGrom making progress to hopeful midseason returns for World Series champion Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series champion Texas Rangers have two multiple Cy Young Award winners who could return to their rotation sometime in the middle of the summer. Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer says he is progressing from December surgery to repair a herniated disk in his lower back. Two-time winner Jacob deGrom plans to resume throwing this spring after elbow surgery that ended his Rangers debut after only six starts before the end of April.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.