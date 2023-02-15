Scheifele, Dubois score in shootout, Jets beat Kraken 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

The Jets were the only NHL team that hadn’t played in the shot contest. They’re now 8-1 past regulation.

Blake Wheeler and Dubois scored for the Jets, who have won three in a row. David Rittich made 27 saves.

Scheifele and Wheeler rushed the net during overtime, but Wheeler’s shot missed.

John Hayden and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who ended a five-game road trip going 1-3-1. Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots.

Seattle Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen (20) crashes into Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) in front of goaltender David Rittich (33) during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/FRED GREENSLADE Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) takes a shot between Seattle Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak (24) and Will Borgen (3) during the second period of an NHL game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/FRED GREENSLADE Previous Next

Dubois had tied the game 2-2 at 9:39 of the third period when his shot went off Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn at the front of the net.

There was no scoring in the first period, but the Kraken had the best opportunity with their second power play of the period. They went on a four-minute man advantage after Jets forward Morgan Barron received a double minor for high sticking.

Shots on goal after the first period were 12-10 in Winnipeg’s favor.

MORRISSEY MAGIC

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey assisted on the Dubois goal, giving him 45 assists, which is a franchise record for assists in a single season by a defenseman in Atlanta Thrashers/Jets history. Toby Enstrom held the previous record.

Morrissey also has 56 points this season, tying Dustin Byfuglien for the franchise’s all-time points by a defenseman.

Morrissey is also riding a three-game point streak (three goals, two assists).

UP NEXT

Kraken: Start a two-game homestand against Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Jets: Kick off a four-game road trip at Columbus on Thursday night.

