Scheierman records No. 17 Creighton’s first triple-double since 1985 in 94-72 win over Georgetown

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman recorded Creighton’s first triple-double since 1985, Trey Alexander made his first five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, and the 17th-ranked Bluejays rolled past Georgetown 94-72. The Bluejays swept the season series and took sole possession of third place in the Big East. Georgetown lost its ninth straight overall and sixth in a row to Creighton. Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the first triple-double in program history to include assists. Benoit Benjamin had three triple-doubles for Creighton in the mid-1980s, all with blocks.

