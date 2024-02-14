Scheierman records No. 17 Creighton’s first triple-double since 1985 in 94-72 win over Georgetown

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman drives down court against Georgetown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game ,Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman recorded Creighton’s first triple-double since 1985, Trey Alexander made his first five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, and the 17th-ranked Bluejays rolled past Georgetown 94-72. The Bluejays swept the season series and took sole possession of third place in the Big East. Georgetown lost its ninth straight overall and sixth in a row to Creighton. Scheierman had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the first triple-double in program history to include assists. Benoit Benjamin had three triple-doubles for Creighton in the mid-1980s, all with blocks.

