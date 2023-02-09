Scheierman, Nembhard lead No. 23 Creighton over Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 19 points and nine rebounds, Ryan Nembhard added 15 on 6-of-7 shooting and dished out four assists, and No. 23 Creighton fended off a feisty Seton Hall 75-62 on Wednesday night. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points and Arthur Kaluma had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays. Al-Amir Dawes had 19 points, Tyrese Samuel had 11 points and Kadary Richmond added 10 points for Seton Hall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.