Scheierman and Alexander lead No. 8 Creighton in 82-50 win over Texas Southern

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points, Trey Alexander had 15 of his 20 in the first half, and eighth-ranked Creighton blew out Texas Southern 82-50. It took a while for the Bluejays to warm up against their opponent from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. When they did, it was game over. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Creighton, and Alexander had eight assists and seven rebounds. Texas Southern, playing the fourth of nine straight road or neutral-site games to open the season, got 14 points from Zytarious Mortle.

