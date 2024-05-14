Scheffler’s caddie will take a day off from the PGA to attend his daughter’s high school graduation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Family comes first for golf’s newest dad. That’s why Scottie Scheffler didn’t think twice about giving his friend and caddie a day off during the PGA Championship to attend his daughter’s high school graduation. Scheffler said Friday’s graduation for caddie Ted Scott’s daughter, Gabrielle, has been on their calendar for a while. The plan always has been for Scott to leave Valhalla after the second round, then return for the final round Sunday. This will be the first major for Scheffler as a dad. The Masters champion’s own baby boy, Bennett, was born May 8.

