Scheffler’s actual scoring average on tour says plenty about his and Tiger’s dominance

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler finished the year with a 68.01 actual scoring average, the lowest in PGA Tour history. Most references to scoring average is the adjusted version that has been recognized for more than 80 years. That reflects a score compared with the rest of the field that week. But there’s something to be gleaned about Scheffler’s dominance using the actual scoring average. It was a half-shot lower on average than anyone else. Such a margin is rare. Tiger Woods twice had an actual scoring average of a full shot or more than anyone else during his peak years in golf.

