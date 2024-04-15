Scheffler turns the Masters into another Sunday yawner with a dominating win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler drained all the drama out of the Masters. Which has become a familiar storyline at Augusta National. For all the talk about the tournament not beginning until the back nine on Sunday, it’s become a rarity for it to be decided at the closing holes. As the world’s top-ranked player and overwhelming favorite coming into the first major championship of 2024, Scheffler more than fulfilled the enormous expectations. He cruised to his second green jacket in three years with a four-stroke victory over Masters rookie Ludvig Aberg. If there was ever any doubt, the golfing world now belongs to Scheffler. Everyone else is in chase mode.

