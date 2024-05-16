Scheffler, Spieth, McIlroy all going for different slices of history when they tee it up at PGA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Right when it felt like there was no stopping Scottie Scheffler on any of golf’s biggest stages, along came a few viable candidates, just in time for the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy has won his last two starts, hitting top form as he returns to Valhalla Golf Club, the site of his 2014 PGA title, which also happens to be the last major he won. Defending champion Brooks Koepka bounced back from a 45th-place finish at the Masters, which Scheffler won in a runway, for a victory on the LIV Tour. Scheffler, McIlroy and Koepka are the three top favorites for the year’s second major, where conditions will be soft and wet. Rain is expected at Valhalla on Friday and Saturday.

