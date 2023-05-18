Scheffler sizzles, Rahm sags as world’s top-ranked players go in different directions at the PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The world’s top-ranked golfers headed in different directions during the opening round of the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the world behind Jon Rahm, shot a bogey-free 3-under 67 to find himself near the top of the leaderboard. Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, struggled to a 6-over 76. That marked the 28-year-old Spaniard’s worst start in a major championship since the 2018 U.S. Open. Scheffler is in excellent position to be a factor on the weekend. Rahm has some work to do if he wants to avoid missing the cut.

