Scheffler, McIlroy at their best to reach Match Play semis

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had to play some of their best golf just to reach the semifinals of the Dell Match Play. Scheffler was 2 down in the morning match and 3 down to Jason Day in the afternoon. He rallied to win both as he tries to join Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of Match Play. McIlroy made nine birdies in the morning and eight in the afternoon. He needed them all. His 12-footer on the 18th beat Xander Schauffele. Also advancing to Sunday were Sam Burns and Cameron Young.

