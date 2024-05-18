Scheffler looks to the weekend after a long, strange day at the PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The only quibble about Scottie Scheffler’s recent domination on the golf scene was that perhaps he was too normal and maybe not quite exciting enough to capture the attention of millions on a week-in, week-out basis. For nine gripping hours on Day 2 of a PGA Championship that began with Scheffler in a jail cell and ended with his name near the top of the leaderboard, the world’s best player turned in a reality-TV performance more riveting than any Netflix miniseries or episode of “Law & Order.” Scheffler heads into the weekend only four shots out of the lead. How he recovers from one of the strangest days of his life will dictate how the next two days go at Valhalla.

