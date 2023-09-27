Scheffler hooks up with putting coach and believes he’s back on track for Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has been the best player in the world this year, even with a poor stretch of putting. He decided to bring in Phil Kenyon, one of golf’s most respected putting coaches. Scheffler says Kenyon flew from England to Dallas right after the Tour Championship. Scheffler says he knew what he was doing wrong but was going about fixing it the wrong way. Kenyon works with a number of players, including Tommy Fleetwood of Team Europe. Fleetwood jokes that he hopes Scheffler takes another week to sort out his putting.

