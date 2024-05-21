Scheffler back to work at Colonial and Stricker returns to Senior PGA in Michigan

Scottie Scheffler is right back to work after a PGA Championship that included an arrest, brief time in jail and a tie for eighth at Valhalla. The PGA Tour goes to Colonial. It’s the longest-running host course for regular tournaments dating to 1950. The course has gone through an extensive renovation. Even after a major, it has attracted a field that includes four of the top 10 in the world. Also playing is Jordan Spieth, who usually contends at Colonial. The PGA of America hosts another major. This time it’s the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Michigan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.