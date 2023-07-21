Scheffler and Smith rally to survive the cut at British Open; Johnson, Thomas and Morikawa go home

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to make a tough up-and-down from the bunker for birdie. Defending champion Cameron Smith pulled off a perfect 6-iron from the fairway for a tap-in eagle. Both came through with great shots to make the cut at the British Open. A slew of other major champions couldn’t pull it off and are going home for the weekend. Dustin Johnson never had a chance after shooting in the 80s. Justin Thomas couldn’t overcome what he called “bonehead” mistakes. Collin Morikawa made a late run that was not enough.

