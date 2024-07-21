Schauffele moves into elite category with 2 majors in 2 months

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele used to get questions about whether he could win the big one. Now he has two majors and his keeping some elite company. Schauffele won the PGA Championship in May in a nail-biter. He won the British Open on Sunday at Royal Troon with a bogey-free 65. He’s the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win his first two majors in the same year. And he’s the only player to win two majors in the same year with a 65 in the final round. Next up for Schauffele is to try another Olympic gold medal.

