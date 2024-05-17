Schauffele leading and Scheffler contending at PGA Championship. It only seemed like a normal day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is right in the thick of contention at the PGA Championship. That’s the only sliver of normalcy on a day that was beyond belief. The world’s No. 1 player was in handcuffs and arrested on charges of assault for not following police instructions. They were investigating a fatal accident. He was trying to get into Valhalla. He was in jail. And then Scheffler shot a 66. Xander Schauffele had a 68 and was leading Collin Morikawa by one shot as the second round was ending. Tiger Woods missed the cut. They were mere footnotes.

