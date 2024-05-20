Schauffele gets his major at the PGA and makes golf fun again with help from DeChambeau and Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The last two years have been a struggle for professional golf. One of its most consistent players over that time, Xander Schauffele, is familiar with that feeling. It’s hard to say one memorable day can solve every problem — either for the 30-year-old from California who broke through for his first major championship, or for the divided sport he plays. But there’s no doubt that both Schauffele and the game delivered at the PGA Championship. Schauffele’s scramble for a 72nd-hole birdie at Valhalla helped him set the major-championship scoring record at 21 under. It edged out DeChambeau by a shot to bring to a close a thrilling week in the year’s second major.

