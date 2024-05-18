Schauffele and Morikawa are tied at the PGA Championship with a lot of company, except for Scheffler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for the lead at the PGA Championship going into the final round and they have a lot of company. Low scoring at Valhalla allows for that. Shane Lowry had the second 62 this week. That ties a major championship record. Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland are within two shots. Fifteen players are separated by five shots. Missing was Scottie Scheffler. He faded early and never recovered. His 73 ends 42 consecutive rounds at par or better. And now he’s nine shots behind. Schauffele and Morikawa lead Sahith Theegala by one.

