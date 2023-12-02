Schaper and Van Velzen lead South African Open Championship as home players dominate

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Home players have taken over the South African Open Championship in the third round as Jayden Schaper and Ryan van Velzen claimed a share of the lead and Dean Burmester moved into contention to win on back-to-back weeks on the European tour. Schaper shot 5-under 67 and Van Velzen had a 70 to finish a stroke clear of compatriot Louis De Jager (70) on a stifling day in Johannesburg. Burmester won the Joburg Open last week. He shot 65 for the low round of the day by two strokes and was in a six-way tie for fourth place that included overnight leader Jesper Svensson (74).

