Schalke fighting for Bundesliga survival after another draw

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke’s bid for Bundesliga survival has continued with a draw 0-0 against Wolfsburg. It’s the struggling team’s third consecutive draw after a string of defeats. Schalke had two goals ruled out in the second half for offside. But it can take heart from another encouraging performance after last weekend’s draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach. It cut the gap on relegation rival Hertha Berlin to just two points. Wolfsburg’s winless run stretched to four games. Captain Maximilian Arnold had the visitors’ best chance when he struck an early penalty against the left post. Schalke remains last on 12 points after 20 games. Hertha hosts Gladbach on Sunday.

