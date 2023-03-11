Schalke dents Dortmund’s title hopes, Bayern 2 points clear

BERLIN (AP) — Schalke has twice fought back to dent Borussia Dortmund’s title ambitions with a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga’s 100th Ruhr derby. Schalke forward Marius Bülter scored one equalizer then set up the next to end Dortmund’s eight-game winning run in the league and leave Bayern Munich two points clear at the top of the table. Bayern earlier defeated Augsburg 5-3 in their Bavarian derby. Leipzig moved to third with a 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. There were 1-1 draws between Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart, and Hertha Berlin and Mainz.

