Schalke beats Bochum 2-0 to leave bottom of Bundesliga

Marius Bülter has scored late for Schalke to win at Bochum 2-0 and leave the bottom of the Bundesliga. Bülter sealed the visitors’ win in the 79th minute following an own goal from Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann in the 45th. It’s Schalke’s second consecutive win in a six-game unbeaten run. It moves the Gelsenkirchen-based club above Bochum on goal difference. Leandro Barreiro’s first-half goal was enough for Mainz to beat Hoffenheim 1-0 and deal American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo his fourth defeat from four games since taking over. Augsburg defeated Werder Bremen 2-1. There were scoreless draws between Union Berlin and Cologne, and Borussia Mönchengladbach and Freiburg. Bayern Munich visits Stuttgart later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.