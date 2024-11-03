Schager throws TD pass to Cenacle with 15 seconds left, Hawaii beats Fresno St. 21-20

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — rayden Schager threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Cenacle, including a 3-yarder with 15 seconds to play, to help Hawaii beat Fresno State 21-20. Schager was 29-of-53 passing for 244 and three touchdowns with an interception and Cenacle finished with 12 receptions for 111 yards. Schager threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cenacle that capped a 12-play, 87-yard drive — including two fourth-down conversions — and trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to 20-14 with 9:04 to play. The teams traded empty possessions until Schager hit a wide-open Cenacle for the go-ahead touchdown. The Bulldogs, who went in averaging 378.5 yards per game, had a season-low 191 total yards, just 19 rushing. Phoenix Jackson had an 89-yard pick-6 for Fresno State.

