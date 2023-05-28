Scane, Taylor score 4 goals each, Northwestern women dominate Boston College 18-6 for lacrosse title

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Izzy Scane scored four goals to set two Northwestern scoring records and lead the top-seeded Wildcats to their first NCAA women’s lacrosse championship in 11 years with a dominating 18-6 win over third-seeded Boston College. Freshman Madison Taylor also had four goals, who won their eighth championship, second only to Maryland’s 14, with their 21st straight victory. Scane reached 99 goals for the season, one more than she scored in 2021, before she sat out last year with an ACL injury. Scane, a graduate student who said she would return next season, moved past Selena Lasota for the career scoring record with 291. Boston College, in the championship game for the sixth straight time with only a title in 2021 to show for it got three goals from Kayla Martello.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.