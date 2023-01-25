Scandal-plagued Portland Timbers and Thorns hire new CEO

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heather Davis has been hired as chief executive officer to lead Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns amid the fallout from a series of scandals. Davis served as CEO on an interim basis after club owner Merritt Paulson stepped away last fall. She is one of five women in charge of team operations in MLS. The club has come under fire for its actions surrounding alleged misconduct by former Thorns coach Paul Riley.

