Scamacca scores twice as Atalanta cruises past Empoli in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Gianluca Scamacca has scored twice for Atalanta to beat Empoli 3-0 in Serie A. Scamacca scored a cheeky backheeled goal after five minutes and got his second early in the second half. In between his double, Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners scored. The result has lifted Atalanta into fourth place.

