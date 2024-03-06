Scamacca scores for Atalanta to salvage a 1-1 draw at Sporting in Europa League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Gianluca Scamacca scored for Atalanta in a 1-1 draw at Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. Paulinho put the hosts ahead after collecting a through ball early the first half before Scamacca canceled it out from the edge of the area in the 39th minute. The return leg will be played in Italy on March 14. All the other first-leg games in the second-tier competition are scheduled for Thursday including English Premier League leader Liverpool facing Sparta in Prague.

