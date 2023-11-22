Scaloni wonders whether he’ll stay on as Argentina coach after winning in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Scaloni says he’s not sure he’ll remain as head coach after taking Argentina to a Copa America title, a World Cup trophy and Tuesday’s 1-0 victory in Brazil. Scaloni spoke after his team inflicted the first ever home defeat on Brazil in a World Cup qualifying match. He didn’t respond to questions after making his comments. The 45-year-old Scaloni had his contract extended to the 2026 World Cup after guiding Argentina to its triumph in Qatar last year. He has been in the job since replacing Jorge Sampaoli after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.