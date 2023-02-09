Scaloni, Ancelotti, Guardiola on FIFA coach award shortlist

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has announced a three-man shortlist for its Best Men’s Coach award. It includes World Cup winner Lionel Scaloni of Argentina, UEFA Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid, and English Premier League winner Pep Guardiola of Manchester City. Voters worldwide left out Walid Regragui who led Morocco to the World Cup semifinals. No coach from Africa has ever been voted into a top-three shortlist since the first FIFA coaching award in 2010. The women’s shortlist is England’s Sarina Wiegman, Sonia Bompastor of Lyon and Brazil’s Pia Sundhage. The awards ceremony is Feb. 27 in Paris.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.