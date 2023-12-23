Scalia makes eight 3s, scores 32 points and No. 16 Indiana women roll past Bowling Green 84-35

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scalia made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points as No. 16 Indiana cruised to an 84-35 victory on Friday over Bowling Green for the Hoosiers’ ninth straight win. Scalia, a second-year transfer from Minnesota who came in shooting 43.7% on 3-pointers, was 8 of 11 from the arc before leaving midway through the fourth quarter. Amy Velasco scored 14 points, the only Falcon to reach double figures. Just over a minute into the game, Lexi Fleming, who came in averaging 16.7 points per game for the Falcons (6-4), went down with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

