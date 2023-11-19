Scalia, Holmes lead No. 18 Indiana women past Lipscomb 77-44

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scalia scored 24 points, Mackenzie Holmes added 23 and No. 18 Indiana ran past Lipscomb 77-44. Scalia made 5 of 7 3-pointers and added six rebounds with five assists. Holmes grabbed nine rebounds. Indiana hit 53% of its shots in the second quarter and outscored Lipscomb 21-6 for a 39-18 halftime lead. Holmes scored six points in the first five minutes of the third quarter and the Hoosiers pushed their lead to 50-24. The lead reached 29 a couple of minutes later when Scalia hit a 3-pointer. The Bisons closed to within 23 points early in the fourth but Indiana responded with a 10-2 run.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.