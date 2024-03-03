Scalia has 19, Garzon 17, No. 14 Indiana women beat Maryland 71-54 in Big Ten finale

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sara Scali scored 19 points, Yarden Garzon added 17 and No. 14 Indiana closed the regular season with a 71-54 win over Maryland to improve to 15-0 at home. Mackenzie Holmes had 11 points for Indiana and Sydney Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil added 10 each. Jakia Brown-Turner had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Maryland. Garzon and Scalia both went 4 of 8 from 3-point range but the Hoosiers, who lead the country at 41.1%, were just 8 of 24 from long range. Their 44.2% overall shooting (23 of 52) is also below their leading 51.8%. A sharp-shooting first half was enough to carry Indiana, which led 39-24 at halftime. Indian shot 54% (15 of 28) with seven 3s in the half, while Maryland was 2 of 11 behind the arc and shot 29% overall (10 of 35).

