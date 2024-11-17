SC State blasts Morgan State to clinch MEAC and advance to Celebration Bowl to face SWAC champ

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Backup quarterback Ryan Stubblefield threw for two touchdowns and South Carolina State drubbed Morgan State 54-7 to clinch the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title. The last time South Carolina State reached eight wins was 2019 when it went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in conference. Phoenix, who was 10-of-11 passing, threw a 31-yard touchdown to Justin Smith-Brown with 6:03 left in the first quarter for the game’s first score. But after a 15-yard run that ended with an awkward slide, Phoenix limped off the field and did not return. Malique Leatherbury scored the Bears only touchdown with an 11-yard run with 3:10 left before intermission.

