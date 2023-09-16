Sayin, Penn take control of early field-goal fest with scoring passes to sink Colgate 20-6

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Aidan Sayin threw two touchdowns and completed passes to nine different receivers as Penn beat Colgate 20-6 in the Quakers season opener. After playing to a 6-all tie via field goals, Sayin put the Quakers ahead for good when he helped lead a 12-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:14 and ended with his 6-yard scoring toss to Jared Richardson with 1:36 remaining before halftime. Penn then sealed it coming out of the break when Sayin threw a 22-yard score to Marcus McDaniel. Michael Brescia completed 18 of 42 for 186 yards and was intercepted twice for the Raiders.

