Sayin, Hosley lead Penn in 27-17 victory over Colgate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aidan Sayin threw three touchdown passes in the first half, Malachi Hosley ran for 131 yards and Pennsylvania defeated Colgate 27-17. Penn led 21-7 at halftime after Sayin threw TD passes of 19 yards to Bryce Myers, 4 yards to Joshua Casilli and 36 yards to Jared Richardson. Sam Smith added two field goals for Penn in the second half. Sayin completed 29 of 41 passes for 320 yards for the Quakers and Richardson caught 6 for 96 yards. Jake Stearney was 31-of-47 passing for 229 yards for Colgate and Treyvhon Saunders caught a school-record 16 passes for 123 yards.

