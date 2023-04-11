Say goodbye to tradition: Philadelphia’s Big 5 gets facelift

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Big 5 is no more. Philadelphia’s famed basketball city series is undergoing big changes starting next season. Penn, La Salle, Temple, Saint Joseph’s and Villanova will be joined by Philly’s sixth Division I program, Drexel. Gone is round-robin play. Schools instead will be split into three-team pods with games played at on-campus arenas. The teams then will be seeded for a Dec. 2 tripleheader at the Wells Fargo Center that will crown the Big 5 champion.

