Say goodbye to tradition: Philadelphia’s Big 5 gets facelift

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
FILE - La Salle coach Fran Dunphy shouts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. As college hoops evolved, the Big 5 was dying on the vine in Philly, so after years of traditionalists squawking -- and attendance and interest waned and teams outside of the Main Line saw their programs sink -- the time was ripe for a change. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurence Kesterson]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Big 5 is no more. Philadelphia’s famed basketball city series is undergoing big changes starting next season. Penn, La Salle, Temple, Saint Joseph’s and Villanova will be joined by Philly’s sixth Division I program, Drexel. Gone is round-robin play. Schools instead will be split into three-team pods with games played at on-campus arenas. The teams then will be seeded for a Dec. 2 tripleheader at the Wells Fargo Center that will crown the Big 5 champion.

