Say goodbye to the Colonial Athletic Association, and hello to the Coastal Athletic Association

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association. The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the name change on Thursday to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina. The league will still be referred to as the CAA and it will continue to use the same conference logo. In the past two years, the CAA has added five new members stitutions to push its membership to 14, the highest in its nearly 40-year history. The league’s football conference has 15 members in 10 states.

