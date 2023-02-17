Saxen, No. 17 Gaels hold off determined San Diego 62-59

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitchell Saxen had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Aidan Mahaney added 13 points for the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels, who didn’t score in the last 7:05 yet held off hobbled but determined San Diego 62-59 for their 14th win in 15 games. The Gaels improved to 23-5 overall and 12-1 in the West Coast Conference and continue to lead Gonzaga atop the WCC with three games to play. They led the Toreros 54-31 on a 3-pointer by Mahaney with 14:17 left but let the Toreros slowly get back into the game.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Saint Mary's center Mitchell Saxen, center, drives with the ball as San Diego guard Neel Beniwal, left, and center Steven Jamerson II, right, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull
Saint Mary's guard Logan Johnson (0) hauls in a rebound over San Diego center Steven Jamerson II, right, and in front of Saint Mary's forward Kyle Bowen, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull
San Diego guard Deuce Turner (4) dribbles as Saint Mary's forward Kyle Bowen, left, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull