Saxen, No. 17 Gaels hold off determined San Diego 62-59

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitchell Saxen had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Aidan Mahaney added 13 points for the No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels, who didn’t score in the last 7:05 yet held off hobbled but determined San Diego 62-59 for their 14th win in 15 games. The Gaels improved to 23-5 overall and 12-1 in the West Coast Conference and continue to lead Gonzaga atop the WCC with three games to play. They led the Toreros 54-31 on a 3-pointer by Mahaney with 14:17 left but let the Toreros slowly get back into the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.