Sawyer throws game-winning TD with 2 seconds left as SE Louisiana tops Stephen F. Austin 24-23

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Eli Sawyer hit Darius Lewis with a 3-yard touchdown with two seconds left and Southeast Louisiana pulled out a 24-23 win over Stephen F. Austin to maintain the top spot in the Southland Conference. SE Louisiana has won three straight games to start the conference season.

