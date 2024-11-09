Sawyer threws for 2 TDs, Graham Jr. runs for two as SE Louisiana blanks Northwestern State 41-0

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Eli Sawyer threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter and Rodeo Graham Jr. ran for two scores in the third as Southeastern Louisiana blanked winless Northwestern State 41-0 in a Southland Conference battle. The Lions now are 5-1 in Southland Conference play, a half-game behind Incarnate Word. Southeastern Louisiana’s lone loss in its last six games was 34-31 to the Cardinals.

