Sawyer Robertson celebrates homecoming with 5 TDs passes as Baylor stuns Texas Tech 59-35

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sawyer Robertson threw for a career-high five touchdowns in his first visit to his hometown, leading Baylor to a stunning 59-35 victory over Texas Tech. Josh Cameron had three receiving TDs and Bryson Washington scored twice on the ground as the Bears ended an eight-game Big 12 losing streak. Robertson started his career at Mississippi State as the 2020 Texas high school player of the year out of Lubbock. Texas Tech’s Behren Morton threw three TD passes but his first interception at home this season set up one of Baylor’s scores.

