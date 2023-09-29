Savo Milošević hired by Bosnia-Herzegovina as team’s third different coach in Euro 2024 qualifying

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Former Serbia forward Savo Milošević has been hired to coach the Bosnia-Herzegovina national team. He is its third different coach during qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. Bosnia has struggled in its qualifying group this year though already has a guaranteed place in the Euro 2024 playoffs in March. The national soccer federation said Milošević was elected unanimously by its executive board. He last worked as a coach two years ago with Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana. The former Aston Villa player previously coached his former club Partizan in Belgrade.

