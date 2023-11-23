Savo Milošević aims to lead Bosnia through Euro 2024 playoffs to join Balkan neighbors at finals

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — There was a hat trick of European Championship qualifications this week for soccer teams from the former Yugoslavia. Now Bosnia-Herzegovina aims to make it a record four in Germany next year. Serbia, Slovenia and Croatia all qualified between Sunday and Tuesday. The sense of history was appreciated Thursday by Bosnia’s coach Savo Milošević. The former Aston Villa forward represented Serbia as a player and has been an assistant coach of Montenegro. He was at UEFA headquarters for the Euro 2024 qualifying playoffs draw. His team will play Ukraine in March. The winner then hosts Israel or Iceland for a place at the finals tournament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.