Savion Red runs for 4 TDs as Nevada wins wild finish with Oregon State, 42-37

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Savion Red ran for four touchdowns, Kitan Crawford returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Brendon Lewis ran for a 67-yard TD as part of a wild fourth quarter and Nevada held on to beat Oregon State 42-37. Lewis was 5-of-12 passing for 51 yards but added 151 yards rushing on nine carries and Red finished with 23 carries for 137 yards. Red scored on runs of 33 and 5 yards in the first half and his 7-yard TD run with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter trimmed Nevada’s deficit to 24-21. Anthony Hankerson finished with 28 carries for 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Oregon State (4-2). Gevani McCoy was 27-of-42 passing for 348 yards and a touchdown but threw four interceptions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.