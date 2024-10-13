Savion Red runs for 4 TDs as Nevada wins wild finish with Oregon State, 42-37

By The Associated Press
Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis (2) rolls out against Oregon State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom R. Smedes]

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Savion Red ran for four touchdowns, Kitan Crawford returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Brendon Lewis ran for a 67-yard TD as part of a wild fourth quarter and Nevada held on to beat Oregon State 42-37. Lewis was 5-of-12 passing for 51 yards but added 151 yards rushing on nine carries and Red finished with 23 carries for 137 yards. Red scored on runs of 33 and 5 yards in the first half and his 7-yard TD run with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter trimmed Nevada’s deficit to 24-21. Anthony Hankerson finished with 28 carries for 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Oregon State (4-2). Gevani McCoy was 27-of-42 passing for 348 yards and a touchdown but threw four interceptions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.