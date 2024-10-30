Savinho in tears while being carried off on a stretcher to add to Man City’s injury crisis

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City winger Savinho was carried off on a stretcher during the 2-1 loss at Tottenham in the English League Cup to add to the injury crisis enveloping the Premier League champions. Savinho left in the 63rd minute after hurting his right ankle. City also lost Manuel Akanji in the warmup. The center back had been a doubt coming into the game because of a knee issue. Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb were already on the injury list. Guardiola says the injury situation was the worst he has experienced in his time at the club since arriving in 2016.

