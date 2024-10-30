Savinho in tears after coming off injured for Man City in League Cup match. Akanji also hurt

LONDON (AP) — Brazil winger Savinho was carried off on a stretcher during Manchester City’s match at Tottenham in the English League Cup. City also lost center back Manuel Akanji to an undisclosed injury in the warmup. Savinho was tears and was consoled by teammates as he was being carried off the field in the 63rd minute after hurting his right ankle. City is already without fellow wingers Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku because of injuries. Tottenham also picked up two injuries — to Micky van de Ven and Timo Werner. Spurs won 2-1.

