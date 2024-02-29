Save the date: Macron says he’ll swim in the River Seine as he inspects Paris’ new Olympic village

French President Emmanuel Macron has boldly promised to swim in the River Seine being cleaned up for the Paris Olympics as he toured the new complex that will house athletes. Macron cited pollution-reduction in the Seine as one of the Games’ positive long-term impacts. He noted “extraordinary” public-funded investments being poured into making the river swimmable again. It has largely been off limits to bathers since 1923. Asked by a journalist whether he would bathe in it, Macron replied, “Me, yes, I’ll go.” But he refrained from saying when, saying: “I’m not going to give you the date: There’s a risk you’ll be there.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.